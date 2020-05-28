Jessica Weaver Defies Gravity As She Jumps Around In Loose-Fitting Negligee

Instagram model Jessica Weaver amazed her 9.4 million followers as she defied gravity and jumped around in pink lingerie, sans a bra. Used in an attempt to make her fans smile, the model danced around in her underwear and asked her followers to do the same.

“Tag me cause I want to see that lol!” she also posted in the caption.

Jessica wore a pink negligee that featured delicate lace along the edges. Shoestring straps held the short jumpsuit in place. However, as she jumped around and swung her head, her followers were left stunned that the item of clothing managed to stay in place and not expose her ample assets. Regardless, plenty of her cleavage was still on display.

The model had pulled her blond hair up into a messy topknot and at the start of the clip, her hands were in her locks as she began to jump about. By the end of the clip, though, she had let go and her arms were now positioned at her sides.

Jessica did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the video and was seen sticking her tongue out at the camera at one point.

The clip is geotagged Big Bear Lake, California. However, Jessica is inside a house so the only view of the outside is via a window behind her. The shade is drawn but it is semi-transparent and trees can be seen faintly beyond it.

The model performed her dance in front of two grey sofas. Stained wood paneling and doors were also seen behind her.

As soon as Jessica posted the short video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the clip had gathered 394,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“That’s my favorite dance,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Too bouncy,” a fan responded.

“Shake it baby,” said yet another.

“Crazy beauty,” another person wrote, following their comment with a row of laughing emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers preferred to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the video. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji. Also popular was the laughing emoji, indicating that her attempt to make her fans laugh had worked perfectly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently showed off some work attire in another racy video. The clip saw her wearing a blue shirt that was unbuttoned down the front and the model nearly exposed herself as she posed.