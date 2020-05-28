Corrie Yee Shows Off Major Underboob In New NSFW Snapshot

American model Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and treated her 990k-plus followers to yet another skin-baring, raunchy snapshot.

In the picture, Corrie could be seen rocking a skimpy gray crop top that struggled to contain her assets. And as she ditched her bra, she flashed major underboob as well as a glimpse of her nipples to tease her fans. Corrie paired the skimpy top with a pair of blue panties that could not properly censor her either. She also wore knee-high white socks to complete her attire. The racy ensemble also provided fans with an eyeful of her taut stomach and lean thighs. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. The makeup application seemingly comprised some foundation, pink blusher, a light-pink lipstick, brown and gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara. She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and allowed her locks to cascade over her shoulders and back.

The shoot took place in a nondescript room. To pose, Corrie sat on the floor with her legs spread apart. She held a light-pink lace thong in her hand, turned her face away from the camera, and flashed a soft smile. Several colorful panties and other clothing items could also be seen scattered on the floor where she sat because it was a laundry day for her, as indicated in the caption.

She invited her fans to visit her website to view the complete photoshoot and also tagged her photographer Tyson Gardner for acknowledgment. Additionally, she tagged more than a dozen other modeling pages probably to have a wider outreach and gain more followers.

Within 12 hours of going live, the picture amassed close to 20,000 likes. Her ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted almost 380 messages to praise Corrie’s sexy figure.

“Hi Corrie, I’m a new follower. You look absolutely stunning in this pic!!!!!” one fan commented.

“Wow!!! BEAUTY AT ITS FINEST!” another user wrote.

“Beautiful and gorgeous with a beautiful smile and a sexy, explosive figure!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you are the epitome of feminine beauty. Love you so much!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Kindy Myers and Polina Sitnova.

Corrie is popular on Instagram for sharing her steamy photographs almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she recently posted a sultry pic in which she rocked a red bikini embellished with glittering hardware. The racy bikini top clung to her voluptuous breasts and enabled her to flaunt major cleavage.