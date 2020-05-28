Natalie Roser Flaunts Bombshell Body In Tight Yellow Leggings

Natalie Roser flaunted her gorgeous figure in a two-piece set that showed her sporty side. The fiery new upload was added to her page earlier today, and it included three brand new images.

The photos captured Roser posed in front of the water and a bright blue sky, as well as several rocks. As her geotag indicated, the model was hanging out at Bondi Beach in Australia. She looked like she was exercising at the beach, and the sun spilled over her fit physique in every single shot.

Roser slightly altered her pose for each shot while offering different views of her figure. She opted for a workout-chic look that sent temperatures soaring.

The first photo in the deck showed Roser with her back facing the camera while she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The Aussie-born babe covered her upper portion with a white sports bra that boasted a racerback and helped showcase her trim arms and back. The front of the garment was not visible but appeared to cover up the majority of her chest. A logo on the back indicated that the set was from Alo — an incredibly popular yoga brand.

On her lower half, Roser sported a pair of tight leggings that was constructed of shiny yellow fabric. The piece fit tightly on her body and showcased her strong stems and pert derriere to perfection. Its thick waistband sat snug on her hip as she flaunted her tiny midsection and hourglass silhouette. The model added a pair of earrings to provide her outfit with a small amount of bling and shielded her eyes from the sun with a chic pair of black sunglasses.

Roser allowed her long blond tresses to spill over her back, and they waved in the wind in many of the photos. In her caption, she fittingly asked her followers if anyone had a hair tie. She also appeared to be wearing a small application of makeup that seemed to include a dusting of blush on each of her cheeks.

Fans have showered the upload with plenty of love with over 11,000 likes and 141 comments. Most gushed over her body while a few more offered her a tie for her hair.

“The most beautiful in the world,” one fan commented alongside a series of smiley face emoji.

“Those leggings! Where are they from, girl?” a second admirer asked.

“No one is worried about your hair in those pics,” another person said, adding a few flames.

“I love you. Period,” one more remarked.