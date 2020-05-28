Elizabeth Smith Looks Sizzling Hot In A Tiny Black Bikini

American model Elizabeth Smith took to her Instagram account and posted a very hot bikini picture to wow her fans.

In the post, Elizabeth could be seen rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that enabled her to show off major skin. Her skimpy bikini top featured triangular cups held together with thin black string that ran across her chest and tied behind her neck, allowing her to show off major cleavage.

She teamed the top with equally skimpy string bikini bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach, lean legs, and her famous thigh gap.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured foundation, pink blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, lined eyes, and dark, defined eyebrows.

Elizabeth, who initially rose to fame after being crowned Miss Tropic Beauty in 2014, wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, she kept it simple and only opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

The photoshoot appeared to have taken place in a bedroom. To strike a pose, she stood next to a wooden bedpost and against the background of a bed. A white sofa and a fitted closet could also be seen in the background. Elizabeth tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera. She could also be seen holding a box of a hair trimmer by the brand Manscaped, which also sponsored the post.

Apart from the picture, Elizabeth also added a video from the same shoot in which she could be seen leaning toward the camera, dancing, holding the box in her hands, and flashing an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, she urged her male fans to purchase the trimmer for ear and nose hair and also offered them a 20 percent discount code. Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 1,200 likes and 130 messages.

“You’re an amazing shaver as we can see – I don’t think I could keep up with that,” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“You are so perfect in so many ways. Love you,” another user chimed in.

“My beautiful Aphrodite!! You have a divine body!” a third admirer remarked.

“Simply stunning, simply irresistible, and simply girlfriend material,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “unreal,” “obsessed,” and “goddess,” to praise Elizabeth.

Many other IG models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support for the San Diego native, including Valeria Orsini and CJ Franco.