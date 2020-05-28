Daniella Chavez Squats In Black Thong As She Applies Lip Gloss In Front Of An Ornate Mirror

Instagram model Daniella Chavez wowed her 12.9 million followers with her recent post. Much to the delight of her fans, she squatted in front of a decorative gold mirror and applied lip gloss while in her underwear.

The Spanish-captioned image, translated to English, also saw Daniella wishing her followers to have a nice night.

In the picture, the Instagram sensation is seen wearing a simple black thong bikini underwear set. The bra crossed in the back underneath her long blond hair, which was straightened and held back in two small half-ponytails. Sections of her hair had been pulled free at the front and hung down either side of her face. The bikini bottoms sat high over her curvaceous hips and showed off her pert derriere.

Because of the position in front of the mirror, Daniella’s ample assets were also on display, as was her flat stomach. Holding one hand up to her lips as she applied the lip gloss, the other rested carefully on one thigh, her long pink nails perfectly manicured.

Squatting down in front of a huge ornate gilt mirror, the celebrity applied what appeared to be a peachy shade of lip gloss. Her eyes were made up with what appeared to be black mascara and plenty of batwing eyeliner. A warm glow of blusher also dusted her cheeks.

The ornate mirror filled the majority of the image and not much else was seen beside the model posed in front of it. However, a glass cabinet appeared to be positioned to one side and what seemed to be a door with a decorative handle was also situated behind Daniella.

As soon as she posted the image, Daniella’s followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had gathered 159,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

A lot of followers wished the Chilean Playboy model a good night as well as posting “Hermosura,” which translates from Spanish to “loveliness.”

“Beautiful,” fellow Instagram model Dajana Gudić said in the comments section.

“Wish you a good night gorgeous,” one follower wrote in reference to Daniella’s caption.

“Nice, Awesome beautiful. Cutie,” another person wrote, using multiple emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, clapping, heart-eyed, and kissing emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daniella also recently entertained her Instagram followers by posting a video of herself as she bounced playfully in a skimpy white crisscrossed bikini.