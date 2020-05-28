Dillion Harper Looks Riveting In The Sun In Two-Piece Swimsuit And Sunglasses

Being under quarantine doesn’t mean not being able to go outside at all. Adult film star Dillion Harper came out in style recently, posting a photo to Instagram on May 27 that made her look like she was ready for the beach, even if she wasn’t going any further than her backyard.

In the snap, Dillion was standing in a profile position with her back curved and her hands on a slender tree. Her butt has plenty of visible definition, despite the partial view. On her left hand was some aqua jewelry. A near-complete view was given of her charming face, turned toward the camera.

With a simple, two-piece black swimsuit on, Dillion’s curves got plenty of play. Her top covered her very well, but some right underboob couldn’t be missed.

Besides the swimsuit, Dillion wore an endearing smile, with red lipstick accentuating her white teeth. She also had some vivid cheek dimples. Her eyes weren’t visible, as they were covered by a large pair of sunglasses, but there was no missing the joy in this photo. A colorful headband, featuring plenty of red tones, and a large black stud earring in her right ear helped to complete her ensemble.

The setting also played an important role in making Dillion’s photo a knockout. Besides the pair of trees, there was also a large wooden fence and the tops of some trees visible just outside of it. There was some flora closer to Dillion, as she had some flowers, possibly perennials, in a pot beside her. Behind her, there appeared to be a grill with a cover draped over it. If there was one word this photo screamed, it was “summer.”

Adding to the seasonal feeling was Dillion’s caption. She announced it was “Grape Popsicle Day” and followed it with plenty of relevant emoji and hashtags. She didn’t have any popsicles in the pic, but there’s no denying how sweet she looked.

Her followers certainly sang her praises in the gushing comments.

“Lookin’ awesome girl!” exclaimed one fan.

“You the baddest,” another said.

“Nice pic Dillion,” said another, followed by heart emoji.

“The line of natural beauty starts behind this young lady nothing can compare to her natural beauty,” declared a fourth fan.

So far, Dillion’s photo has received more than 29,800 likes and over 300 comments in the seven hours since it was first posted. The Inquisitr has previously posted on Dillion in her beachwear, including highlighting a recent bikini snap.