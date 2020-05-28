Anllela Sagra Asks Her Instagram Followers To Caption Her Latest Underwear Pic

Instagram model Anllela Sagra recently asked her 11.6 million followers to caption her latest underwear post. As to be expected, her fans were quick to respond. However, more were interested in the model’s toned physique than in creative captions.

In the snap, Anllela was leaning back from the camera as she pouted for the picture in what she described as her “side look.” Standing in front of a large window, a white shade was drawn but plenty of trees, as well as a large area of sky, could still be seen through the semi-transparent material.

Anllela left her brunette locks free and relatively unstyled. As a result of this, her hair hung down over one shoulder and draped over her chest.

Choosing neutral shades of eyeshadow, the Instagram sensation’s eyes were highlighted. They were also ringed with what appeared to be a dark-colored eyeliner. What seemed to be a dusty shade of pink adorned her lips.

Needing little jewelry to complete the look, large gold hoop earrings could be seen peeking out from beneath her hair. On one finger, a delicate gold ring was present and a tiny chain was also worn around her neck.

Wearing a faded denim jacket, Anllela had slipped one side of it off her shoulder, holding it in place with her hand. Her other hand rested gently on a perfectly toned thigh.

The image showed Anllela wearing a set of pale-colored Calvin Klien underwear. The crop top is pulled tight over her chest as she thrust one hip toward the camera and showing off her lean stomach. Her pert derriere is also on display thanks to the positioning.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had gathered 152,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Nice new look,” a fan said.

“Very hot photo,” said yet another.

“Slaying. As always!!” another person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, a lot of her followers preferred emoji over captioning the snap. The most popular appeared to be heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji. Many of them also chose to use rows and rows of their favorite emoji in order to tell their story in relation to the image.

Anllela has also started to pepper her Instagram posts with videos in order to delight her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one video showed her practicing her TikTok moves while wearing a blue bikini.