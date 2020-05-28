CJ Sparxx Ditches Her Bra And Leaves Her Shirt Unbuttoned In New Steamy Pic

American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega, aka CJ Sparxx, went online on Wednesday and teased her followers with a very sultry, skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, CJ could be seen rocking a white button-down shirt that she paired with nude-colored panties with lacy edges. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and left her shirt unbuttoned to expose a glimpse of her perky breasts. The risque ensemble also made it hard to miss her lean legs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup, comprising a dewy foundation that gave her face an illuminating look. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a brown shade of lipstick, a brown eyeshadow, and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, CJ kept it simple by opting for two delicate bracelets.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Pasadena, California. To pose, she stood against the background of a window that had white printed curtains hanging beside it. She rested her hands on the window sill, lifted her chin, gazed at the camera, and sported a pout.

In the caption, CJ invited her fans to visit her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored pictures and videos. The model also tagged her photographer Keith, Zen Hive photography studio, and the cosmetic brand Sam Marcel in the post for acknowledgment.

Within three hours of going live, the pics garnered more than 7,000 likes. In addition, her followers also took to the comments section and posted more than 200 messages.

“Wow, you are so sexy and delicious,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You’re an absolutely beautiful woman and a very sexy lady!!” another user wrote.

“And what an opportunity it would be to wake up and see you like this in my room,” a third follower expressed his wishful thinking.

“What a goddess! You are so amazing, my hot queen. And you’re also a kind person, which is why I love you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Laura Lux, Caya Hefner, and Elizabeth Smith.

