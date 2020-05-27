Rosa Acosta Teases Instagram Followers With Underwater Shot of Pert Derriere

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta has wowed her 1.6 million followers with her recent video post. The short clip showed a topless Rosa bouncing around in a pool before a quick underwater shot of her behind was shown.

Rosa decided to take a short dip recently and filmed it for her legions of fans. Standing in the clear blue water, the clip showed the model swinging her hips as she bounced up and down. At first, the water level was level with her pert derriere. As the dancer continued to move, though, she also stepped further into deeper water. As a result of this, her buns were no longer on display. However, a brief moment at the end of the clip went underwater and revealed the celebrity’s killer behind once more.

Rosa chose to go topless in the clip but, with her back to the camera, her ample assets were not featured at all. Instead, a tiny red string bikini thong brought attention to her famous buns as she danced for her adoring fans.

The Instagram sensation’s long dark curls were entirely wet, indicating that Rosa had been in the pool for quite some time. Her locks dangled down into the water, revealing just how long her hair was when fully drenched.

Rosa geotagged the video as Los Angeles/Hollywood California. In the background, lush green plants such as palm trees could be seen. Electric blue tiles lined the pool and a metal barrier painted in a cream color protected one side of it. The sunshine bounced off the water as Rosa splashed around, indicating that it was perfect swimming weather.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were eager to respond. Within 16 hours, the image had garnered more than 60,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Little mermaid,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Very hot photo,” a fan said.

“Loch Ness monster on the prowl!!” one admirer joked.

“Can I come swimming with u? Haha, great photo miss @rosaacosta hope your evening is well and [you’re] staying safe,” another person wrote, also using some emoji peppered throughout the comment for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. By far, the most popular appeared to be the peach, droplets of water, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa recently delighted her followers by showing off her incredible balance by doing a headstand.