Donald Trump Plans To Sign An Executive Order Regarding Social Media Kayleigh McEnany Tells Reporters

President Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter and social media in general on Wednesday after Twitter added a fact check notice to his tweets about mail-in voting fraud. He threatened to do something, and now a reported tweeted that Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed that the president would sign an executive order regarding the popular posting and sharing platforms.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins indicated that McEnany let the reporters know about Trump’s plans on a flight back to Washington, D.C.

“On the flight back to Washington, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters President Trump is going to sign some kind of executive order on social media. No further details appear to have been offered, but it comes after he lashed out over fact checks on his tweets,” Collins tweeted.

The reporter’s tweet received more than 3,100 “likes” on Twitter and 1,600 retweets. Plus, hundreds of users replied. Many of those who commented wondered what the executive order would accomplish since social media companies are not part of the government. Others also pointed out that the President is using the arguments to distract from the problems with the coronavirus pandemic and the growing number of U.S. deaths that have occurred as a result of it.

Earlier today, President Trump and the First Lady flew to Florida to watch the historic SpaceX flight with two NASA astronauts aboard, but poor weather conditions led officials to scrub the launch. SpaceX rescheduled it for Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. Presumably, the comments that McEnany made about the president’s forthcoming executive order on social media came during the return flight from Florida. After they returned home, Trump tweeted that he planned to fly back to Florida for the Saturday afternoon launch.

On Wednesday morning, Trump threatened to create strong regulations for social media platforms, and he accused Twitter and others like it of censoring conservatives. He called the fact checks fake news in one of several tweets, lashing out at the very platform he on which he posted the complaints about censorship. Later, the Trump campaign also accused the platform of not allowing the president a way to get his message out to voters.

Earlier today, the press secretary faced criticism over her support of President Trump’s claims about the potential for widespread voter fraud because of her record of voting by mail. The Inquisitr reported that McEnany has voted by mail for the past decade.

It is unclear what, if anything, President Trump could accomplish using an executive order about social media.