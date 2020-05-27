Cindy Prado Rocks A Bold Bikini For A Workout On Her Balcony

Bombshell Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a sizzling quadruple update in which she sipped a beverage and got sweaty on her balcony in a bold bikini. The beverage she had was an energy drink from Celsius, a brand she is a partner with. She made sure to acknowledge the company by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In the first snap, Cindy stood in front of her glass balcony doors and flaunted her curves in a pink and coral bikini. The bikini top featured unique colored cups, with one cup a vibrant shade of pink and the other a bright coral. A thin string stretched between the cups, connecting them, and then around her back to secure the look. Slightly thicker straps, also in two colors, stretched over her shoulders for added support.

Cindy paired the bikini top with bottoms that incorporated the same two shades, with a small triangular patch of pink fabric covering up her NSFW areas, and coral straps stretching high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and elongated her gorgeous legs. Cindy held a can of a peach-flavored energy drink in her hand, and tucked a strand of hair behind her ear as she posed for the snap.

In the second snap, Cindy was in the process of taking a sip from her beverage as she showcased her curves. Her legs looked damp with sweat, and she kept her accessories simple, adding a thin gold necklace, some small hoop earrings, and a fitness watch.

Cindy gave her followers a glimpse into her routine in the third shot, in which she paired the bikini with ankle weights around her legs as she laughed. For the fourth and final snap in the series, Cindy looked to be in the process of jogging in place on her balcony, her curves glistening with sweat as she stayed focused.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 15,400 likes within just one hour, as well as 223 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning,” one fan added simply.

“Can we just take a second to appreciate how the bikini and background match the color theme of the can? It’s such a vibe,” another follower commented.

“You are gorgeous,” yet another fan said.

“That bod,” one fan remarked, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

