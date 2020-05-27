Suzy Cortez Holds A Whip And Gets Oiled Up In Racy Instagram Video

Instagram model and Miss BumBum World 2019 Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.2 million followers yet again. Dressed in a strappy black bikini set, the model got oiled up in a short video posted to her official account ahead of a photo shoot.

The racy clip showed the Instagram sensation wearing a strappy bikini that left very little to the imagination. In fact, if it were not for the strategically placed silver nipple covers, her entire chest would have been exposed.

The bra wrapped around her ample assets as well as her toned midriff. Her bikini bottoms also had multiple straps that encircled her curves. Along with this, Suzy also wore a garter belt and stockings. All of the items of clothing displayed small gold loops holding the straps together.

In one hand, the model held a small black whip that featured multiple lengths of leather. This was brought into focus as Suzy reached up to tuck a strand of her dark hair out of the way. As she did so, another person rubbed oil on her body so that her amazing physique would glisten when the pictures were taken.

As Suzy held her phone up and filmed the short clip, in the background, large lights and other various camera paraphernalia can be seen in anticipation of the photoshoot. Her face is also shown, revealing her perfectly made-up complexion and what appeared to be a peach shade of lipstick on her plump lips. Her dark hair was straightened and hung down over her shoulders as she pouted demurely for the camera. Large silver hoops earrings were selected to complete the look.

Suzy also tagged photographer Vanessa Dalceno in the clip, stating that she was the “best photographer ever.”

As soon as Suzy posted the clip, her followers were quick to respond. Within 18 hours, the video had gathered 132,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“U r absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous Goddess of Beauty,” a fan said.

“Oooh my god, like it,” said yet another.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using rows of emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. At the time of posting, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and various heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently stunned her followers by wearing nothing more than a tiny thong and plenty of gold paint for a desert-themed photoshoot.