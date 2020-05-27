Charly Jordan Flaunts Taut Tummy & Slender Legs In Sexy Tank Top & Daisy Duke Combo

Charly Jordan delighted fans with a sexy series of photos that captured her in another skimpy outfit. The multi-image update was added to her Instagram feed a few short hours ago, and it certainly added some heat to her already sizzling feed.

The photo set captured Charly posing several different ways while showing off her body in a fashionable and sexy outfit from Fashion Nova, where she serves as a partner. She did not share any specifics or indicate her location with a geotag but the backdrop was simple and featured a large tree that was covered with white flowers. Every photo showed the model from a different angle, and she ensured that her audience was treated to a view of every inch of her fit figure.

For the occasion, the model rocked a tank top and pair of Daisy Dukes that did a great job and highlighting her most notable features. On top, she sported a simple cropped tank that hit near her ribs and exposed her sculpted abs. Its scooping neckline didn’t show much cleavage, but its thin straps left her shoulders and arms on full display.

Charly’s lower half boasted a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes with a light wash denim and frayed bottoms that hit high on her thighs. Its waistband sat below her navel, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist, while its high cut flaunted her slender stems. The pockets of her shorts were dripping with rhinestones, but that was not the only bling that she included in the look. The model also wore several bracelets on both of her wrists, including some gold, some silver, and a plain silver ring.

Charly kept her hairstyle straight, and her curls spilled over her shoulder and back. Her application of makeup was minimal and appeared to include winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She also seemed to add a shimmery eyeshadow to help her eyes pop.

In the caption of the photo, Charly shared some inspirational words.

The post has earned plenty of love in its short time live, including over 132,000 likes and 490-plus comments. Most followers gushed over the influencer’s figure while countless others applauded her outfit.

“So beautiful in every way your eyes are amazing and that smile,” one follower commented.

“You areeee beautifuuuuuuuuuul,” a second social media user commented, following up with a few flames and hearts.

“How can u be so pretty? Like it’s not even fair,” one more social media user added, alongside a set of flames.