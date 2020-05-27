Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle stunned her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that left little to the imagination. The picture was taken in New Zealand, in the Karikari Peninsula, according to the geotag.

The bikini was from the brand MYRASWIM, who Rosanna made sure to tag in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up their own set. She posed in an outdoor area with a corrugated roof and wooden beams. One wall behind her appeared to be covered in straw, with a green net draped across it, and the rest of the shelter looked open to the elements. Several lush green trees were visible in the background, as well as an expanse of sunny sky.

Rosanna’s buxom body remained the focal point of the snap. The bikini top she wore appeared to be a regular triangular-style top that was turned upside down. The resulting look had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps that went around her neck for support. Blue fabric stretched across her ample assets and concealed the sides of her breasts, but there was still a tantalizing amount of underboob on display in the look.

Rosanna paired the skimpy top with equally minuscule bottoms. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off all of her toned stomach and even flaunting a hint of her tan lines, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The thin strings on her hips were secured with bows, and the high-cut style accentuated her slim waist. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the shot.

Rosanna finished off the ensemble with a beachy white cover-up that she draped over her body. The white hue looked stunned against her bronzed skin, and the look covered up some of her arms while still leaving most of her body on display.

Her blond locks hung down in a casual style, and she stared at the camera with her plump lips slightly parted. Her followers loved the smoking-hot shot, and the post received over 15,400 likes within just 54 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also had 271 comments.

“Beautiful tan,” one fan said, loving her sun-kissed skin.

“Goddess,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely fantastic omg you’re so gorgeous,” yet another follower added.

