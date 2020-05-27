Canadian Bombshell Ashley Resch Rocks Tiny Thong In Racy New Shot: ‘Demon Time’

Ashley Resch teased her 908,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 27, with her most recent update. The Canadian model took to the social media website to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a tiny thong that left little to the imagination.

The picture captured Resch kneeling on a bright red patio sofa. She was outdoor in front of glass windows as she sat over her heels with her back turned toward the camera. Resch looked over her left shoulder, glancing at the camera. The photographer was close to the ground and captured her from below, putting her booty front and center.

Resch opted to wear a red two-piece bathing suit. The bottoms included a black and a white stripe above a print showing letters in brown against beige. The bottoms consisted of a minuscule thong that barely covered anything at all, allowing her to show off her toned glutes. Resch wore its thin straps high on her sides, further showcasing her backside.

She paired her thong with a matching top. Its front was not visible in the picture, but it included thin, adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders. Another strap wrapped around her torso, tying in the back. Resch revealed via a tag that the bikini was from Dolls Kill.

Resch wore her blond hair in straight strands and pulled back in a casual bun tied with a white-and-beige scrunchie. A few strands remained loose near her temples, though she did her best to brush them back. She AirPods in her ears and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural look.

In the caption, she simply said it was “demon time.” The photo raked in more than 6,500 likes and upwards of 100 comments in under an hour of being shared, suggesting it will continue to collect interactions as the evening progresses. Her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Resch on her body and beauty.

“Dam, It’s a New Day,” one of her fans wrote.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” replied another one.

“Oh my gosh,” a third one raved.

“So damn beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

Resch often stuns her fans with racy photos of herself. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was at it once again last week when she shared an image that showed her in a sheer crop top and a skimpy blue thong. She was perched on a gray couch with her left profile toward the camera. The top had purple trims and black embroidered details over the chest. The underwear bottoms were light blue with thin dark blue straps.