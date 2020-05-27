Neiva Mara Looks Beautiful From The Front And Behind Posing In Front Of Mirror In Her Underwear

Spanish fitness model Neiva Mara gave fans the best of both worlds on May 27. She posted a picture of herself sitting on a bathroom sink on Instagram. This put her right in front of a large mirror, letting followers see how lovely she looked from both the front and back.

Neiva was sitting near the middle of the sink, leaning forward. Much of her round booty could be seen in the reflection. She wore a red thong with a bit of gold going across her back. For a top, Neiva had a black bra on. The right cup wasn’t visible, but the left cup had some red on it as well.

The reason fans couldn’t see her right cup was that it was obscured by her right arm applying lipgloss. Neiva held the lipgloss against her bottom lip, and both lips were a swoon-worthy deep pink. It looked like she was getting ready for the most magical kiss of her life. Some matching pink nail polish could be seen on her fingers. Her eyes appeared to be closed, but she looked to be wearing light-pink eyeshadow and had her eyebrows sculpted. Her left arm was at ease, resting on her leg.

While Neiva typically lets her brown hair flow, she had it up in a bun for this pic. Only a portion of her ‘do could be seen from the front, but the mirror’s reflection showed how its complete shape. A stud earring could also be seen in Neiva’s right ear.

The mirror also showed how strong Neiva’s body was, particularly her back, with its defined muscles. In front of her was a large wooden dresser. Some light could be seen coming through the nearby windows.

Neiva seems to have just gotten up, as she gave her followers a morning greeting in the caption, including some friendly emoji. They returned the favor with plenty of adoring comments.

“Love you good morning armor,” one fan commented, with three kissing emoji.

“Good morning to that [peach emoji],” another wrote.

“You always make mornings the best,” a third user commented, followed by flame emoji.

“Heyyy babe,” greeted a fourth fan, followed by heart and heart-eye emoji.

Neiva showed her appreciation by responding affectionately to many of the comments.

Neiva’s photo has garnered more than 180,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in the eight hours since it was posted.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared a low-angle photo of Neiva wearing a dress, which came from her @neivamara Instagram account.