Amanda Kloots Shares Adorable Photo Of Husband Nick Cordero With Son Elvis: ‘I Miss Him’

Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots is missing her husband Nick Cordero a lot right now according to her latest Instagram post. The singer and Broadway actor has been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital for nearly two months now, his battle against COVID-19 continuing to keep him away from his family. Amanda provides updates about his condition frequently, but in this latest post, she shared an adorable picture of her husband along with a sweet explanation.

As Amanda noted in the caption for this post, Wednesday marks Day 57 in Nick’s coronavirus battle. It has been a fierce fight for survival, and Amanda recently revealed that her husband had suffered some setbacks. Over the past few days, she has said he has been making small improvements, which is great news. Unfortunately, it seems clear he is not out of the woods yet by any means.

While she is waiting for her husband’s health to improve, Amanda has shared a lot of sweet photographs and stories about her family’s pre-coronavirus life. In the new photo she shared on Wednesday, Nick could be seen with baby Elvis in a carrier on his chest.

Amanda noted that this snapshot was taken as they were headed to a pediatrician’s appointment for the infant. She says that she remembers thinking at the time that Nick was the cutest dad in the whole world.

In the photo, Nick faced Amanda and smiled broadly. He had on khaki shorts and a button-down shirt along with sunglasses, and he had his hands in his pockets as Elvis rested in the carrier on his chest.

Sadly, for now, Amanda will have to continue to rely on photos like this one of Nick and Elvis together. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda and Elvis cannot visit Nick at the hospital in person. She has previously shared that she drives to sit outside the hospital every day, and she has mentioned making FaceTime calls to her husband. Unfortunately, for the most part, Nick has not been able to engage with her much up to this point.

Amanda and Nick’s fans loved this throwback photo. The shot had more than 16,000 likes in a mere 35 minutes as well as almost 500 comments filled with love and support.

“Oh man.. I can only imagine how much you miss him. What a fighter,” one fan noted.

“He is such a cute dad!!!” declared a follower.

“He will come home. Soon. VERY SOON. #coderocky,” wrote another supporter, the hashtag referencing how hospitals often refer to those COVID-19 survivors when they finally leave the hospital.

“Sending you strength and love today and always,” someone else said.

Despite being in the hospital now for nearly two months, it’s clear that Nick’s still fighting and Amanda’s not giving up on her husband either.