Book Claims Bill Clinton Had An Affair With Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madame, Ghislaine Maxwell

A new book called A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein claims that former President Bill Clinton cheated on his wife, Hillary Clinton, with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender’s alleged madame. As reported by The New York Post, a source who claims to have witnessed the relationship says Clinton’s presence on Epstein’s private jets was to stay close to Maxwell.

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” the source said. “That’s why he was around Epstein — to be with her.”

According to the source, the media focus on Epstein’s sex crimes and Clinton’s possible involvement is missing the truth of the story — that the former president was using Epstein for his proximity to Maxwell.

“You couldn’t hang out with her without being with him,” the source said.

As for the possibility of Clinton’s involvement in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, the source suggested it was not likely.

“[Clinton’s] stupid but not an idiot,” the source said.

According to The New York Post, Clinton visited Maxwell’s private New York City townhome on multiple occasions. Maxwell also made efforts to visit Clinton — she attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, and also participated in the 2009 Clinton Global Initiative. At the latter event, journalist Conchita Sarnoff claims Maxwell was served papers for a deposition.

“She confirmed her identity and he served her notice,” Sarnoff wrote in her book, TrafficKing. “The deposition was in relation to Epstein’s sexual abuse case. The server left at once.”

Sarnoff also recalled that human trafficking was the theme of the 2009 conference.

“Ironically, photographs of Maxwell taken by a private investigator who accompanied the process server showed Maxwell receiving notice while standing beneath a human trafficking banner.”

In addition to her purported links to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, Maxwell — along with the now-deceased convicted sex offender — has also been accused of being an asset to foreign governments. According to the source behind the bombshell claim, Epstein and Maxwell would trade information about influential people that visited his infamous Manhattan mansion.

Clinton denies having an affair with Maxwell. Although he been accused of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions, there is no evidence he has engaged with underage females in Epstein’s orbit.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre previously claimed that Clinton was present on Little Saint James Island — also called his “orgy island” — when she was. However, Giuffre claims she never saw Clinton have sexual relations with anyone; Clinton has denied ever visiting the infamous island.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Bill and Hillary Clinton were allegedly regulars at Epstein’s Wild West-themed New Mexico ranch.