Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Horse-Riding Style As She Welcomes Her New Pony, Happy Hour

Kaley's post included a video of the horse jumping a fence with her on his back.

Kaley Cuoco gave her 6 million Instagram followers a rare look at one of her favorite hobbies on Wednesday. In addition to being a horse owner, The Big Bang Theory star actually participates in show-jumping competitions. She doesn’t often show off her riding skills on social media, but she treated fans to a video of the newest addition to her stable leaping over an obstacle on a practice course.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the 34-year-old animal lover introduced her followers to a gray 8-year-old gelding named Happy Hour. Kaley revealed that her new pony traveled all the way from the Netherlands to his new home in California.

Kaley’s post included two photos of herself and Happy Hour getting acquainted. Many of Kaley’s fans have likely grown accustomed to seeing her in nightshirts and nightgowns, but she was showing off her equestrian style. Her ensemble included a pair of skintight burgundy leggings and a blue T-shirt. The word “Pomponio” was emblazoned on her top in white lettering. This is the name of the ranch owned by her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook. Kaley completed her outfit with a pair of black knee-high riding boots, gloves, and a protective helmet that featured a large sun visor.

In her photos, Kaley was pictured sitting on Happy Hour’s back. She was leaning over to pet his neck in the first snapshot, and she was sitting up straight in the saddle in the second picture. Her post also included two videos. The first showed Kaley seemingly getting the gelding warmed up by having him trot around the outside of a training course. In the second video, she had Happy Hour jump over one of the shortest fences.

Kaley’s horse content helped her earn over 41,000 likes from her Instagram followers within the first two hours of her post going live. Her fans also took to the comments section to gush over how handsome Happy Hour is.

“Such a beautiful animal!! I am sure you feel very lucky to have him,” read one response to her post.

“What a stunner!! And looks super fun to ride,” wrote another admirer.

“What a lovely face! And great name. Cheers,” a third fan remarked.

“He looks like he’s going to be fun (and who doesn’t love a grey? I mean, other than whoever has to groom them when muddy),” a fourth commenter quipped.

This isn’t the first time Kaley’s furry family has grown in recent months. “Foster fail” Dumpy the chihuahua joined her menagerie of pets back in March, and she adopted a senior dog named Barney in February. He’s living the barn dog life on Karl’s ranch.