Anastasia Karanikolaou Poses Seductively In Sexy String Bikini

Anastasia Karanikolaou floored her 8 million fans with another bikini-clad shot that highlighted her curvaceous figure. The latest upload marked her third swimsuit-clad photo in seven days, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by another skin-baring display.

The photo captured the BFF of Kylie Jenner hanging out in the hot tub. She did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but in her caption, she asked her followers if anyone wanted to join her. The beauty was surrounded by several vibrant trees with oranges dangling from its branches. Stassie rested her derriere on the edge of a plastic-rimmed jacuzzi and dipped her feet in the water. She posed with her hands on her knees and gazed into the camera with a serious stare.

Stassie flaunted her fit figure in a two-piece set that hardly covered her curves. A tag on the photo credited online retailer Revolve for the cheeky attire. The suit boasted a bright white fabric that hugged her in all the right places while leaving her fair complexion exposed. The top was a halterneck that secured around her neck while its triangular cups allowed for plenty of cleavage and sideboob to show. The bottom of the suit sat snug on her ribs and secured around her back with a bow that matched her top. The edges of the suit appeared to be lined with ruffles, giving the piece a sexy yet feminine vibe.

Her bottoms were just as hot, if not hotter. The back of Stassies’ suit possessed the same ruffling and rested on top of her derriere while giving her audience a full view of her bodacious bottom. Also of note were the garment’s high cut sides that flaunted her shapely thighs while accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. The suit also teased a glimpse of her taut tummy while the tattoos on her leg and elbow were visible as well.

Stassie went minimal on the jewelry, adding only a small gold bangle to her right wrist while keeping the rest of her figure jewelry-free. She clipped her long, blond-dyed locks back in a fountain-like ponytail, and a few loose pieces of hair rested on the frame of her face. Her hot tub outing still called for her typical application of glam, which brought out her bombshell features.

The photo has only been live for a matter of minutes, and fans have wasted no time in thanking the blond bombshell for the sizzling new share. The post has already earned over 89,000 likes, and 700 comments, and that number continues to climb.

“Will never exhaust myself in saying that you are the most divine praise of existence, love, and I appreciate the happiness of loving you, pink sky, I love you, princess of gold,” one follower commented.

“Wow… all I can say,” another chimed in with a few flame emoji.