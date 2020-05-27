Demi Rose Sizzles In Red String Bikini: ‘Dreaming Of That First Plane Ride Out Of The City’

Demi Rose showed off her voluptuous hourglass figure in a smoking hot red bikini that bared much of her famous backside while dreaming about her next chance to travel after the coronavirus pandemic. The model’s Instagram fans raved about the sexy look and admitted they’re ready to resume flying again soon too.

“Yep me too, can’t wait for my next journey abroad,” replied one devotee.

Several other Instagrammers asked her to take them with her and said they’re ready to go somewhere else too.

In the post, Demi stood next to a black railing with a beautiful pool, palm trees, and the ocean in the background. She wore a stunning red string bikini that wrapped intricately around her body. The curvy model faced partially away from the camera and looked over her shoulder towards the lens. The pose showed off the model’s curvaceous backside, and she wore ruched bikini bottoms that matched the rest of the swimwear. The suit’s top featured a ruffle strap, and it showed off plenty of Demi’s sideboob.

The model wore her long brown hair straight with a slightly off-center part, and it hung past her waist in the snap. Her face appeared to glow with highlighter and bronzer, and her eye makeup drew attention to her eyes. Demi’s full lips seemed painted with a deep red glossy lip color that was slightly darker than the shade of her swimsuit. In one hand, she held a bouquet of red roses.

Demi credited Danny DeSantos as the photographer in her caption. Her followers responded by sharing plenty of love for the gorgeous photography. More than 130,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and over 1,000 also took the time to leave a message for the model. Throughout the replies section, the flame emoji appeared, indicating that many of those who left comments thought the model looked hot in the exotic location.

“Damn, you are really gaining weight in the right places,” noted a fan of the model.

“I hope you all are staying safe. Good day for everyone!” a second devotee exclaimed, including a red heart emoji.

“I definitely want you in my next music video,” offered a third, who seemed to be making plans to create a video.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Demi showed off even more skin in a recent post, which featured a picture of her wearing pasties to protect her modesty and holding her cute little dog, which the model’s fans seemed to adore.