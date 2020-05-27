Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body Topless In Just A Pair Of tights

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro flaunted her buxom curves in the latest post she shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She posed completely topless in a smoking-hot double update, wearing nothing but a pair of semi-sheer patterned tights.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the photos were taken, but she tagged Rose Studios, a space in Los Angeles, in the picture. She stood in a plain white space with the setting sunlight streaming through paned windows. The sun cast a stunning reflection on the wall behind her, and illuminated Kara’s bronzed skin with a gorgeous glow. The photos were captured by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara has worked with many times before.

In the first snap, she stood facing the wall. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek low bun, allowing her natural features to shine. She went topless, posing with one arm positioned strategically to hide her ample assets.

She wore a pair of patterned semi-sheer leggings that were a high-waisted style, accentuating her slim waist and showing off every inch of her sculpted legs. She balanced on the tip toes of one foot and placed her other foot on her thigh, creating some interesting angles for the shot. She added a pair of statement earrings to finish off the look.

Her eyes were closed as she posed for the snap, and she appeared to have minimal, bronzed makeup on. A swipe of highlighter on her cheekbone caught the sunlight, illuminating her face.

Kara switched up her pose for the second snap, keeping her body turned away from the camera but simultaneously glancing over her shoulder at the camera. She rested one hand on her head while the other remained on her chest, covering up her curves, and she stared seductively with her lips slightly parted.

Her followers loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 15,400 likes within just two hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 181 comments from Kara’s fans.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I’m pretty sure I’m in love with you,” another follower added.

“The magic is you!!” one fan remarked, referencing the caption that Kara paired with the shots.

“Goddess,” another follower said simply.

