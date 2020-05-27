Polish Model Veronica Bielik Flaunts Enviable Figure In Barely There Thong

Veronica Bielik showed off her enviable derriere to her nearly 3 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 27, with her most recent post, which saw her sporting a barely there thong.

The monochromatic photo captured the Polish model indoors as she stood with her backside facing the camera. Bielik looked over her left shoulder, glancing into the lenses with fierce eyes and lips parted. She arched her back slightly, propping her booty back and enhancing her overall hourglass figure.

Bielik rocked a pair of minuscule black thong underwear bottoms, which allowed her to show off her toned booty. The bottoms were barely visible, but it had medium-sized bands that Bielik wore pulled up high on her body, exposing her hips and further accentuating her voluptuous backside.

She teamed her thong with a black crop top with sleeves that reached down to her elbows. Its front was not visible in the shot, but it appeared to offer a good amount of coverage.

Bielik wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled down. Her wavy strands fell over her right shoulder and onto her back in layers. Her makeup appeared to include black liner that gave her a cat-eye.

In her caption, Bielik revealed that this shot belongs to limited edition of posters that include her signature. She told her followers that they can be purchased on the website shared on her Instagram bio. A portion of the profits will be donated to some foundations whose mission she stands for, she added.

The photo quickly amassed more than 103,000 likes and about 1,700 comments, proving to have been a hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Bielik’s beauty. As usual, most of the messages were written in English, though a few were in Polish as well.

“Oh hello hottie!” one user wrote.

“Wowwwww girl wow you are my goals,” replied another one of her fans.

“Wowww girl you’re on fire,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Brilliant and beautiful as always,” raved a fourth user.

Bielik has been heating up her Instagram page these past few days. Just yesterday, she shared an image of herself clad in a strappy two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Her ‘kini was black and included an interesting top with a narrow straight-cut bodice that flaunted quite a bit of her underboob. It also included thin straps that wrapped around her ribcages. Her matching bottoms had a revealing cutout and thick straps.