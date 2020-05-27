Anna Nystrom Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings For An Outdoor Adventure With Her Dog

In her latest Instagram post, Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with a snap taken while she was out in the woods on an adventure with her adorable dog. The picture was taken in Sweden, as the geotag indicated, but Anna didn’t specify exactly where she was.

She showcased her fit physique in a pair of high-waisted white leggings, although the photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs so not all of her sculpted legs were visible in the shot. She paired the leggings, which clung to every inch of her curves, with a ribbed nude tank that dipped low to reveal a hint of cleavage.

She finished off the ensemble by layering what looked like a gray sweatshirt over top of it all, protecting her shoulders from the sun while leaving her toned arms exposed. A sliver of her flat stomach was also visible in the shot.

Anna also added a few accessories, including a delicate pendant necklace that drew more attention to her chest, and a gray scrunchie around one wrist. She held her dog, who has appeared in several of her Instagram pictures before, in her arms as they stood outside in the middle of a forested area with plenty of sky-high trees visible in the background.

While Anna frequently wears her long blond locks loose in voluminous curls or waves, she opted to style it in a braided look for her latest update. She started with a thinner braid near her scalp before transitioning into a thick braid that hung down her chest. She secured the style with a nude elastic that blended into her hair.

Since her hair was pulled back from her face, her naturally stunning features were on full display. Anna kept her beauty look minimal, with what looked like a subtle cat eye liner and a nude hue on her lips. She pursed her lips as she blew a kiss at her pup, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 32,100 likes within just one hour, and the post also received 342 comments from her fans.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan said simply.

“Awesome photo so cute,” another follower added, loving the shot with her four-legged friend.

“Very pretty lady. Have a wonderful day,” another fan commented.

Anna loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of outfits, from lingerie to activewear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a brown swimsuit with a scoop neckline that revealed some cleavage. The swimsuit also had a high-cut style on the sides, showing off her curvaceous legs to perfection.