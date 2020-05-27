Sofia Bevarly Almost Busts Out Of Her Green Swimsuit

Sofia Bevarly’s tight olive-green camisole barely contained her large breasts in her latest Instagram upload. The model wore a pair of denim short shorts over top of a one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry’s swimwear line.

She smiled at the camera while posing in her provocative outfit outdoors. Sofia did not specify where the image was taken, but she appeared to be standing in a corner encompassed by a white concrete wall and a wood-paneled building of some sort. The green foliage was visible encroaching the area from the top of the white wall with a stray branch creeping down behind the stunner.

She crossed one leg in front of the other, jutting her hip to the side slightly to give her fans a view of her curvy figure. Her toned, tanned thighs were on display, as was her plunging cleavage and sun-kissed chest. Her scoop-neck top made it even more evident that the form-fitting outfit barely constrained her busty chest.

Sofia left her hair loose, allowing her long locks to cascade down her front. Her casual look did not seem to call for any makeup, as it appeared like she was bare-faced in the image. Her lips still looked pink and lush as they pulled back to display a row of bright white teeth while she smiled at the camera.

To accessorize her outfit, Sofia opted for a simple pair of earrings and a couple of rings. It also seemed like she was sporting a fresh manicure. Her fingernails looked to be painted a pale blue color.

In her caption, the stunner asked her 1.4 million followers what their plans were when the pandemic was finally over. She requested travel suggestions for the “top places” she needs to visit as soon as she can.

Sofia’s post accumulated a lot of attention from her loyal fan base. Within 30 minutes of going live, her photo had garnered over 11,700 likes and more than 200 comments. Admirers flocked to the bombshell’s comments section to admire her trim figure. Some users offered her travel ideas.

“Come to Switzerland to enjoy the lake with your board,” wrote one person.

“WELL FOR STARTERS YOU CAN COME TO HTOWN AND VISIT ME FOR SOME TEX-MEX,” said another.

“I definitely want to visit Vegas again. It’s been too long and this quarantine has made me think a lot about it and has made me want to book a trip ASAP,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.