Bre Tiesi Loses A Hair Extension While Doing Plank Jack Workout With Beau Smart

Beau Smart shared a TikTok video on Instagram of himself and Bre Tiesi doing a tough plank jack workout, and things went a little wrong as they showed off their skills set to music. Their dogs were in the background supervising the exercise, and fans adored the cute moment.

“I’m wondering what’s going on behind you guys,” asked a follower asked, who included dog and laughing emoji.

The dogs seemed interested in their humans’ shenanigans as they looked on during their video. One seemed to hide under the other while the action took place in front of them. Behind them, a white unicorn floated skimmed atop a refreshing looking in-ground pool. In the video, Bre wore a white tank top, which she paired with black yoga leggings, and she left her long straight dark hair loose. Beau went shirtless with black athletic pants, a black baseball cap. She accessorized with hoop earrings, and he had on a gold chain and pendant as well as white sneakers.

Bre and Beau got into plank position side-by-side, and when the singing started, they began to move to their elbows and back up to their hands in sync. Then, they each did leg jacks, touched a shoulder, and then gave each other a five. After that, they did a pushup, and she began to roll underneath him while he jumped over her to switch positions. That’s where things went wrong. Beau’s hand landed on her hair, and when Bre continued her roll, a piece of her hair extensions pulled right out. She started laughing, and then the whole thing fell apart when he also realized what happened.

Beau noted that their TikTok video went wrong, and he tagged Bre in his caption. In mere minutes, the video of the mishap wracked up nearly 10,000 views, and it also gained thousands of “likes” on the popular social media platform. Plus, dozens of Instagrammers also took the time to leave a comment on the actor’s post. Many people posted the crying laughing emoji to express how funny they thought the video was.

“The extensions were like no TikTok today!” joked one follower, who also included several laughing crying emoji.

“Lol, omg, did her hair extension fall out???” a second fan asked.

“Her hair extensions… ouch pulled right out,” noted a third fan with some sympathy for any pain Bre might have felt after losing a piece of her hair extensions.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bre was supportive of Nicole Thorne when she posted a picture of herself wearing a cute black dress on Instagram. The model called Nicole “gorgeous” in the goth-inspired look.

It’s unclear if the couple attempted the TikTok video again after the mishap.