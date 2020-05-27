Instagram Model Sophia Diamond Flaunts Her Body In Tiny Top And Miniskirt

Instagram star Sophia Diamond looked stunning in a recently uploaded photo set. She soaked up some sun while wearing a tight grey top and matching miniskirt that offered viewers an eyeful of her athletic figure, and she added a message for her detractors.

The social media influencer had been proudly showcasing her curves in recent posts, and continued the trend with this multi-photo update. Diamond was photographed standing outside in front of a brick column that had a lantern-style lamp on top. The model had her head raised as the sunlight shone down and illuminated her gorgeous face and blue eyes. Her long blond hair cascaded down her back.

The Canadian model held her arms by her sides and crossed her right leg in front of her body. She wore a tight grey top that was cropped above her midsection and had thin straps around her shoulders. This piece hugged onto her body and gave fans a glimpse of her assets. The Instagram star rocked a matching tight-fitting miniskirt that had gold eyelets around the waist and a small slit by the left leg. She wore a gold necklace and hoop earrings to complete the look.

For the second snap, Diamond showed off the back of the ensemble. She was shot from the side and had her body slightly turned. Her face was still directed upwards and her wavy hair looked golden under the sunlight. Viewers got a shot of her curvy backside and toned legs. Criss-cross ties were visible in the back of her top, and ties on the back of her skirt could be seen as well. Diamond added a caption that mentioned not being concerned with what others thought about her photos. She added two memes that joked about “looking away” from any comments haters might make.

Many of the influencer’s 1.2 million Instagram followers noticed the glowing pics, as the photo-set earned more than 92,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. She received over 700 comments in short order, and her replies were swamped with heart and heart-eye emoji. Popular Instagrammer Kellan Hendry responded with several emoji. Fans showered the model with praise and encouragement.

“YESS I love that for you & I love you,” a supportive follower wrote.

“Ur outfits are iconic. Periodt,” one fan commented.

“CEO of slaying every picture,” another added.

One Instagram user thought Diamond’s caption was misleading.

“When you post stuff like this, it means you do indeed care about what people think of you,” they wrote.