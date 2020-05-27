Frida Aasen Stretches In Hot-Pink Activewear In New Update

Frida Aasen shared a glimpse of her “Wednesday sweat” with her 647,000 Instagram followers today when she took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself in activewear while posing outdoors.

The photo showed Aasen, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, with her back to the photographer as she stood on a rocky terrain near the sea. The intense blue water of the ocean glistened in the background, just a shade darker than the clear sky, creating a whimsical atmosphere.

The Norwegian model appeared to be stretching as she lifted both of her arms straight up. She placed one hand in front of the other, creating space between her forearms. She opened her right knee to the side, showcasing her long, slender legs. Her caption caption suggested she was either getting ready for a workout, or had just finished exercising. A light pink water bottle also lay on the ground to her right.

Aasen wore a hot-pink two-piece set that contrasted beautifully with the background colors. She rocked skintight leggings that sat low on her frame, exposing her slim midriff. It was made of a thin fabric that clung to her body, outlining her figure.

Up top, she wore a matching sports bra that boasted a series of straps that crisscrossed on her upper back. Its hemline hugged her ribcages.

Aasen wore her bright blond hair pulled back in a high ponytail, which fell onto her back.

The photo attracted more than 9,000 likes and over 65 comments in just a few hours, indicating it will continue to garner more interactions in the coming hours. Her fans used the occasion to engage with Aasen, showering her with compliments.

“The most amazing view is you girl!!!” one of her fans raved.

“Wow, I love the colour combination between your outfit and nature,” replied another one.

“Beautiful picture. You look great i find you very beautiful u are absolutely stunning and enjoy yourself,” a third one added.

“Well that’s beautiful spot,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Aasen has remained active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing snippets of her daily life, which included quite a bit of sunbathing on her balcony. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared a couple of photos that saw her doing just that in a stylish bikini. She was wearing a white two-piece swimsuit adorned with a flirty eyelet lace ruffle. The set included a pair of high-cut bottoms that sat just below her belly button and a matching bra.