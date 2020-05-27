Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Red Lingerie For New instagram Post

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, May 27. She shared the post with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit within minutes after going live.

The 21-year-old model glowed as she photographed herself with her cellphone inside of a bathroom. Natalia posed while sitting on top of what appeared to be a white sink. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she shared a pout with the camera and directed her gaze towards her phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves. Furthermore, Nata appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the image — a move that both elevated her natural beauty and added some glamour to her look. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her curvaceous body that demanded the most attention, as she flaunted it with revealing lingerie.

Her bra, which was red, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Though it was hard to see the front, users could discern that the undergarment tightly hugged her voluptuous chest.

Nata paired the top with a matching pair of panties that left little to the imagination. The underwear, which were designed as a thong, showed off the model’s bodacious derriere and curvaceous hip. Furthermore, their side straps drew attention to her slim core.

The snapshot was taken in Kitzbuhel, Austria, according to the geotag. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, Nata directed her fans to the link in her bio for the photos of her Maldives photoshoot. She also included Mavrin Magazine’s Instagram handle.

The saucy snapshot was received with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 143,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 970 followers took to the comments section to overload Nata with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her lingerie.

“So gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Beautiful curves and perfect body,” a second fan added.

“Love you baby,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“The most beautiful lady in the world,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Nata has shared a number of smoking-hot posts on social media as of late. Just yesterday, on May 26, she wowed in tiny yellow bikini that showed off her bodacious backside, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated more than 238,000 likes.