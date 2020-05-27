Sierra Skye Flaunts Insane Body In White Bikini With Black Buckle

Sierra Skye took to Instagram Wednesday to tantalize her 4.1 million followers with a video clip in which she flaunted her insane figure in a tantalizing bikini. The model did not include a geotag on the post, but the clip was filmed outdoors, and she posed under an umbrella next to an outdoor table and chairs.

The clip showed the model from the front. It captured her body from the tops of her thighs up as she stood in the shade.

Sierra’s bikini was white, which made her bronze skin pop in the outside light. The top had classic triangle-style cups with black shoulder straps. The bottoms were a high-rise style that featured a cutout section that showed off her lower abdomen. The bottoms also featured a buckle, which gave the swimsuit a sporty vibe. She also wore a designer fanny pack across her chest.

The model styled her wavy locks loose around her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings.

The clip began with Sierra fluffing her hair. She faced the camera as she ran her hands through her tresses, pulling it up into a ponytail. She flaunted her curves while she looked at something off camera. The pose showed off her slender waist and toned thighs as well as her ample chest.

The share was a hit, racking up more than 75,000 likes within an hour of Sierra sharing it online.

Sierra left the caption simple and cryptic, writing one word along with a grey heart emoji.

As usual, her fans rushed to the comments section to rave over how sensational she looked.

Fellow Instagram influenced Nina Serebrova was among those who took a moment to compliment Sierra.

“Such a babe,” she wrote.

Other followers seemed to agree with Nina’s assertion.

“You look better every day. You set the highest standards for beauty,” a second admirer commented.

“You’re something else girl,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Sierra seems to have a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. Luckily for her fans, she does not mind showing of a little bit of skin from time to time. Not to long ago, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a crop top along with a pair of bikini bottoms.