Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Reportedly Break Up Following Three Year Relationship

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship has come to an end. According to a source that spoke with Us Weekly, the couple has called it quits after nearly three years together. The news comes less than a week after the magazine reported that the couple was “on a break” following Disick’s time in a Colorado rehab facility.

“Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself,” a source told the magazine at the time.

Disick originally checked into a rehab facility earlier this month to seek treatment for “past traumas,” including the death of his parents less than three months apart in 2013 and 2014. Disick checked out of the facility after photos of him leaked to the public.

At the time, a source told Us that Richie had noticed a change in her boyfriend, and Disick “made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

Prior to the breakup, Disick and Richie had moved in together in Calabasas, California. Richie was also reportedly making extensive efforts to get close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Sofia and Kylie [Jenner] are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another. Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on,” a source told the magazine in December.

Richie made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October of 2019, as Disick took a trip to Finland with Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, and his children with Kardashian. Rumors of a breakup between the two have been swirling for days. Just recently, some took note of the fact that, while many people wished Disick a happy birthday as he celebrated the day on May 26, Richie didn’t post any message for him.

In fact, Richie was active on Instagram on Tuesday, but chose to post photos of herself instead of highlighting Disick’s birthday.

Multiple commenters noticed that Richie had failed to acknowledge her boyfriend, and left comments asking why that was. They asked if Richie and Disick had broken up, but Richie remained radio silent on the matter.

Disick, meanwhile, spent his birthday yesterday in Lake Powell, Utah with Kardashian and his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. When it was discovered how Disick was spending the day, fans took note of the fact that Richie did not appear to be present for the festivities.