Rita Ora Goes Braless In Vest Top & Pink Skirt

British celebrity Rita Ora took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress stunned in a cream vest top with two straps hanging from the bottom. The item of clothing showcased a hint of her stomach and decolletage. Underneath, she went braless and paired the ensemble with a long high-waisted pink skirt made out of silk material. Ora accessorized herself with numerous gold bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. She sported her blond and brunette hair up and went barefoot for the occasion. For her makeup application, Ora appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

The singer posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the 29-year-old was captured from the knees-up. She rested both arms beside her and held a phone in her left hand. Ora posed next to four balloons — two that were red and the other half that were leopard-print. She looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression and stood in front of a mini tent.

In the next slide, Ora was photographed from head to toe. She crossed one leg over the other and held onto the ribbons attached to the balloons.

In the third and final frame, the balloons were seemingly off the ground. Ora sported a similar expression and continued to look directly at the camera.

For her caption, the entertainer referenced lyrics to her song “Lonely Together” and asked fans if they had seen her performance of the song from Radio 1’s Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer. She also expressed that she made an outdoor balloon party.

In the span of one hour, Ora’s post racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“This outfit is beautiful,” one user wrote.

“I’m in love with these pics,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, a very gorgeous young woman,” remarked a third fan.

“The beauty always hit me… oh baby,” a fourth admirer commented.

