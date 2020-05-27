Shakka Fernandez Is Buxom and Beautiful Sitting On Her Bed In Lingerie

Adult model and star Shakka Fernandez posted a heavenly snap to Instagram on May 27. More than 1 million followers got to see Shakka in a revealing white lingerie outfit and reveled in her beauty as she posed for this selfie.

Posed in what appeared to be a hotel room in downtown Baltimore — based on the geotag of another post from the same shoot — Shakka looked she was totally in her element. Her left arm was stretched forward, most likely holding her phone for the snap. Her right arm was stroking her long black hair, and she was wearing a bracelet and a silver wristwatch. Shakka’s face also looked stunning, appearing fully made-up. Her lips looked particularly full with the dark-pink lipstick, and her eyeshadow brought out the tantalizing brown of her eyes. Shakka’s eyebrows were sculpted with great care as well, and she appeared to be wearing eyelash extensions.

With her head tilted to the right, Shakka conveyed a look of mystery. Her expression was pretty neutral, with her lips slightly parted and a few of her front teeth peeking out. It was the kind of look that made her look striking but also relatable. It was as though this was a candid photo, even though she clearly posed for and snapped it herself.

Shakka wasn’t wearing a whole lot, but her outfit still made an impression. In her white mesh bra and panty set, Shakka made a statement. Large perforations could be seen on both bra cups, which were linked together by a pair of horizontal chains, spaced many inches apart, giving viewers a quality glimpse at her round and beautiful breasts. There was also a pair of chains connecting the crotch of her panties to the band. Additionally, a lock of her hair draped over her collarbone, adding more color. Some of her tattoos could also be seen, including partial views of one on her right breast and one on her right thigh.

The photo didn’t come with a caption, but Shakka did provide a naughty comment on the previous pic. Her fans quickly came out with their support. In less than an hour, this post has received more than 5,000 likes and 167 comments.

“Wow,” commented fellow model Danii Banks, followed by heart-eye emoji.

“Like the contrast against your skin,” said another user, followed by four flame emoji.

“So beautiful [heart emoji] love,” one fan said.

“Super Beautiful,” said a fourth user, followed by the 100 emoji.

Shakka’s shown how good she looks in a variety of outfits, from lingerie to lengthy dresses, and this photo is further evidence.