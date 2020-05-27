Devin Brugman Shows Off Killer Curves And Cleavage In Revealing Two-Piece Ensemble

American internet sensation Devin Brugman sent temperatures soaring on social media on Wednesday, May 27, after she shared a series of snapshots starring herself. The California-born bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty within minutes of going live.

The 29-year-old, who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media, photographed herself using her cellphone for the series, which consisted of two photos. Devin took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera while inside of a living room. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted behind her phone and stared directly into its screen.

Devin’s long brunette hair was parted in the middle and pinned back as some sidebangs framed her face.

Though she hid parts of her face behind her phone, she also looked to be rocking some makeup in the snapshots — a move that added a touch of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, a pink lipstick, eyeshadow, and a bit of bronzer.

Still, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention in the series, as she showed them off in a revealing two-piece ensemble.

Devin rocked a white top that featured a ruched design in the front as well as two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top was quite tight on the model as it hugged her assets. Furthermore, the garment exposed an ample amount of cleavage as it was designed with a plunging neckline.

She paired the top with a pair of matching leggings that reached midway down her thighs. As the bottoms were form-fitting, they were able to highlight her curvaceous figure, particularly, her pert derrière and hips.

Devin included a geotag in the post, indicating that she was in Los Angeles, California, likely inside her residence. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she revealed that the comfortable outfit was designed by Alo Yoga, an online yoga clothing company.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of enthusiasm and approval from her fans, garnering more than 4,000 likes in just a half-hour after going live. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to compliment and praise the beauty on her physique, her looks, and her outfit.

“Need this outfit,” one user commented.

“Body goals,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous like always,” a third individual chimed in.

“Always so beautiful,” a fourth follower asserted.

As usual, Devin has stunned her fans on social media this past week with sizzling content. Just on May 26, she captured hearts after posing in a tiny two-piece black bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. The content has amassed more than 44,000 likes, so far.