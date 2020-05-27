Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Calls For Arresting Officer To Be Charged For The Death Of George Floyd

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jacob Frey — the Mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota — said that the arresting officer involved in the death of George Floyd should be charged with a crime, CBSN Minnesota reported. He called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to press charges.

Frey told reporters that after watching the video of the incident, he didn’t believe that Floyd had been resisting arrest or that the situation necessitated the force used by the officer involved in the incident. He also stressed that the restraint technique used by the officer — kneeling on Floyd’s neck — was not allowed to be used under any circumstances.

“We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man. I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary. By the way, that particular technique that was used is not authorized by the MPD… And it should not be used, period.”

The mayor told reporters that he felt compelled to speak out about the incident because there haven’t been any arrests stemming from the incident, CBSN Minnesota reported. He pointed out that if anyone other than a police officer had caused a death by using this type of force they would already have been arrested and incarcerated, intimating that the only reason an arrest had not been made was that the person involved was a member of law enforcement.

Frey went on to say that the officer did not make a “split-second decision” that resulted in Floyd’s death, according to CBSN Minnesota. He insisted that the officer had plenty of time to change his mind, to prevent Floyd from dying.

“The officer could have turned back… he could have removed his knee from George Floyd’s neck… he could have listened to the community around him, clearly saying he needed to stop, every one of which you heard George Floyd himself articulating the pain he was feeling, an inability to breathe,” Frey said.

Mayor ⁦@Jacob_Frey⁩ calls on Hennepin Co Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s throat @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/04XI69zuOg — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) May 27, 2020

Floyd was arrested on Monday evening for a non-violent crime. The four officers involved in the arrest said that Floyd had resisted arrest, prompting the arresting officer to restrain him by kneeling on his neck. A video of the arrest emerged on Tuesday, which showed the arresting officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes even as Floyd pleads for help and bystanders tell the officer to stop. The video showed that none of the other officers at the scene intervened.

The video and new videos that have since been released sparked public outrage and calls for the police officers involved to be charged with murder.