Anna Katharina Shows Off Killer Figure In Tiny Black Bikini For Double Update

Anna Katharina showed off her insane body to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 27. The model took to the popular social media platform to share a double update in which she sported a tiny bikini that put her amazing curves front and center, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

Anna sported an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. Her top had itty-bitty triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage. It included thin straps that went around her neck.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally classic. Anna wore the straps high on her sides, outlining her hourglass figure. Her two-piece was from Fashion Nova, as she revealed in the caption.

Anna wore her dark blond hair pulled up. She left a tendril loose in the front, which was swept to the right, helping frame her face.

The two-picture slideshow captured Anna striking different poses in front of a blank wall. Both framed her from the mid-thighs up, focusing in on her torso. In the first, Anna kicked her hips to hips to the right while opening one leg in the opposite direction. She took both hands to her hair, as if it tying it up. Her head was turned to the right slightly as she glanced to the side, allowing her lips to hang open.

The second shot saw Anna with her right elbow placed onto a wall-mounted shell as she leaned into it. This time, Anna turned her head in the opposite direction while smiling brightly at a point off-camera.

In the caption, Anna joked about the daily struggle that is trying to create the perfect messy bun look. The photo proved to be popular, garnering more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 240 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the occasion to praise her good looks and also to reply to her caption.

“Literally sooo gorgeous, oh my goodness,” one of her fans raved.

“These are stunning shots,” replied another one.

“Constant struggle [exasperated face emoji] you nailed it tho,” a third user chimed in.

“Strong and sexy. Looking great,” added a fourth admirer.

Anna recently shared another post that featured her bikini-clad body, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It showed her in front of a bright orange wall partially covered by green vines as she tugged at the straps of the skimpy two-piece swimsuit, placing her hands close to her neck. Her suit boasted a striking black cheetah print against an off-white background and had red trims. The top featured small triangles while the bottoms tied on the sides.