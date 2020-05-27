FKA Twigs Shares Naked ‘Late Night Selfie’ With A Blue Snake Covering Her Breasts

FKA Twigs recently shared a sexy not safe for work photo of herself on Instagram in which she appeared to wear nothing but a blue snake, and her fans responded positively to the unique pose, which turned out to be part of a larger art project.

The English singer-songwriter showed off a lot of skin in the pose, which she indicated was originally a late-night snap for her boyfriend, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The images revealed a lot of the “Video Girl” singer’s skin, and the angle was from below the model, which showed off plenty of her underboob. A blue scaled snake slithered across her ample breasts, protecting her modesty and keeping the photograph within Instagram’s nudity standards. The pose showed off Twigs toned arms, flat stomach, nipped-in waist, and curvaceous backside. A bit of her curly hair was visible along with part of her full lips. She did not appear to have any other accessories, and it’s not clear what, if any, makeup she wore. The background of the photograph was a dark brown color.

In the caption, the model noted that the picture is now part of fashion photographer Mert Alas’ project called “The Quarantine Days.” The project currently consists of four parts that each contain multiple photos, and Alas posted the whole installation to his Instagram account on Wednesday. Twigs noted that the artist transformed a selfie that she took into a Renaissance dream was, but it’s not entirely clear what the original looked like or what Alas did to change the photo. The singer’s followers shared the love with more than 167,000 hitting the “like” button within two hours, and nearly 2,000 taking the time to leave a positive comment for her. The liberal use of the flame emoji indicated that many Instagrammers thought that the pose looked hot.

“You’re an absolute dream. I miss you dearly,” replied one devotee of the singer.

“The snake from Magdalene’s hair is making another appearance,” a second follower noted.

“You have a very lucky man! Those pole dancing arm muscles are hot AF,” gushed a third fan who also included red face sweating emoji.

“The fact even your selfies look like this…….. ART,” a fourth Instagrammer declared.

