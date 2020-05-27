Ivanka Trump Steps Out In Yellow & White Sundress With A Matching Mask

First daughter Ivanka Trump embraced the warm May weather earlier today by stepping out in a white floral sundress with her daughter, Arabella, and son, Joseph.

According to The Daily Mail, the three were heading to the airport to catch a plane to Florida in order to watch Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launch, which is planned to take off around 4:30 p.m.

For the occasion, Trump wore a white dress by luxury designer Lela Rose. The sleeveless sheath dress featured a square neckline, buttons down the front, and a slight flare at the hem. It was accented by an eye-grabbing large yellow rose accent at the torso. In addition, Trump wore a yellow floral patterned face mask as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump completed the look with a chic up-do, pumps, and a white purse.

The first daughter’s two eldest children wore similarly summery attire. Eight-year-old Arabella mirrored her mom in a white dress that appeared to be made from lace or similar material. It featured a sweet bell-skirt cut, in addition to curved straps at the shoulder. Arabella also opted for a floral face mask, though it featured a pink, white, and green color scheme.

Last but not least, 6-year-old Joseph wore white shorts along with a blue oxford shirt and navy leather loafers. Like his sister and mother, he also wore a mask, though his was a simple single shade to match his shirt.

Though pictures of the trio are available on The Daily Mail, a picture of the dress worn by Trump can be seen below on the left.

Though her father, President Donald Trump, is often seen foregoing the protective facial gear, the first daughter has frequently been seen and photographed wearing masks. In April, Ivanka even posted a picture to Instagram where she and Arabella wore the coverings.

In the upload, Trump wore a black mask with USA embroidered in thread with stars in the corners. Meanwhile, Arabella sported a black-and-white diagonally striped covering with a pink accent line. In the caption, Trump wrote that both she and Arabella had hand made the masks, with Arabella creating her mother’s black one and Trump stitching her daughter’s.

She also wore a mask at a roundtable discussion at the White House and a cabinet meeting earlier this month.

Trump made her way to Florida after recently weathering a public relations crisis when Twitter users attacked her for a tweet celebrating the sacrifices of an impoverished girl in India. As reported by The Inquisitr las week, critics called the comment “clueless” and tone-deaf.