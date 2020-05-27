Scheana Shay Speaks Out About Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Who Targeted Her, Says She Feels ‘Vindicated’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veteran admits that not all cast members on the Bravo reality show are treated fairly.

Scheana Shay is feeling “vindicated” after a former Vanderpump Rules editor admitted she targeted her for embarrassing edits and was subsequently fired.

In a shocking reveal, TV editor Bri Bellinger admitted that one of her favorite games was to come up with embarrassing edits for Scheana on the Bravo reality show. In one particularly glaring scene, the editing and placement of a confessional interview made it appear as though Scheana was flirting with Stassi Schroeder’s 15-year-old brother.

Days after Dellinger was fired from Vanderpump Rules, Scheana, 35, admitted she knew something was up and is glad the truth is finally out in the open.

“I definitely like felt, like, you know, like vindicated because, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m not crazy. I’m not crazy,'” Scheana said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I’m the first person to say, ‘You know, if I’ve said it, I’ve said it. I did it.’ Like, this is what I signed up to do. But it was just, it was frustrating when there are so many things that I watched and I’m just like, ‘Ugh, it wasn’t like that.'”

Scheana also noted that she is one of the few original cast members on the show that is mindful of the fact that Vanderpump Rules is really supposed to be about Lisa Vandepump and her restaurant empire, and she teased that she takes one for the team by showing up at SUR several times a week to play waitress as Bravo’s cameras roll.

“As bitter as I was, I was just like, well, this is my job,” Scheana said in reference to the bad edits. “Stassi gets to be a celebrity on our show. That’s her job. Am I jealous of that too? Totally. Like I wish we were all treated evenly.”

The actress and singer added that Stassi –whom Dellinger admitted was given a “heroes edit” — was able to have her podcast, her clothing line, and her New York Times bestseller all featured on the show, while Scheana’s real life was barely shown.

“[Stassi got to] literally live her real life on our show where I’m not really a full-time waitress,” Scheana said. “Spoiler alert.”

Vanderpump Rules fans rallied around Scheana after Dellinger’s admission about her questionable editing tactics on a since-deleted podcast earlier this month. Longtime viewers know that Scheana has been highlighted as boy crazy party girl this season while her more serious real life — including a stint in a Las Vegas stage show and her decision to freeze her eggs for future fertility — was barely mentioned.