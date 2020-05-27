Khloe Terae Leaves Little To The Imagination In Swimsuit: ‘My Version Of A Lion Cloth’

Khloe Terae is back to putting her fabulous figure on display on social media. The model’s latest Instagram share featured her looking smoking hot while she modeled a revealing one-piece swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination.

Khloe rocked the bathing suit, which featured a plunging neckline and a thong back. The skimpy number was a beige color, which caused her bronze skin to pop. The swimsuit was backless, and it featured a belt that wrapped around her waist.

The California-based model’s post consisted of six pictures that featured her outside posing near a building. The geotag indicated that she was at Malibu Beach, but she did not elaborate any further on her location.

Khloe struck a sexy pose while she faced the camera in the first snapshot. She stood with one leg to the side while she leaned against a wall.

The model showed off her derrière in the second snap, which was a close-up shot. She stood on the stairs and held her hands under her cheeks while giving the camera a sultry look.

The third photo captured the front of Khloe as she showed off her body as well as the swimsuit. She stood with her hands on her hips while she gazed at the camera.

In the fourth image, Khloe gave her fans a nice look at the side of bathing suit. In addition, she gave them a peek at some side boob and the bare skin on her abdomen.

Khloe flaunted her fit physique in the fifth snap, as it captured her entire body as she posed on the stairs with one knee bent and one toe pointed. The picture caught her from a slight side angle, giving her fans a nice look at her booty and her toned thighs.

The model saved the best for last, showcasing her rear end in the last photo, which captured her as she walked up the stairs. The image showed that the back of the swimsuit looked more like a pair of thong panties than anything else. Along with her derrière, she also flaunted her shapely back.

In the caption, Khloe had a little fun with her followers, writing that the swimwear was her version of a lion cloth.

Khloe’s fans and followers approved of the snap, with many gushing over how sensational she looked.

Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she posted a picture of her doing some nude yoga while soaking up the sun by the pool.