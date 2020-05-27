Sofia Richie Neglected To Wish Scott Disick A Happy Birthday On Social Media Amid Their Alleged Split

Sofia Richie’s latest social media activities may have hinted that she and Scott Disick are over for good.

Rumors have been swirling that Richie and Disick are spending time apart as he continues to work on his recovery. They’ve both been seen out and about without each other since he returned from Colorado, which was where he checked himself into rehab. The pair has also neglected to interact on social media or share photos and videos of one another. While Disick hasn’t been on social media much, he did recently share several posts of his children during his birthday/Memorial Day trip with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Disick’s birthday, which was on Tuesday, May 26, several of his friends and family members posted about his special day on their social media accounts. He received lots of love from Kardashian’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, as well as a touching post from their mom, Kris Jenner. However, Hollywood Life reports that Richie’s birthday wish was noticeably absent. Instead of sharing her love for her beau of three years with her millions of Instagram followers, Richie posted several photos of herself on Tuesday. She was photographed wearing an orange, sleeveless striped dress while she posed outside. In the second post, Richie looked at her reflection in the mirror as she posed with one hand on her head.

After posting the photos, Richie’s followers noticed that the Instagram share had nothing to do with Disick’s birthday. Additionally, Richie didn’t take to her Instagram stories to post about his special day, either. Multiple commenters left messages under Richie’s post and demanded answers regarding her relationship with the E! star.

“Have you and Scott broken up?” one fan asked.

“Hope all is well with you and Scott,” another user chimed in.

“How come I don’t see Scott Disick liking any of your photos?? Broken up??” a third commenter wondered.

Although she didn’t wish him a happy birthday publicly, Richie has yet to share if she’s a single woman. Richie and Disick began dating in 2017, two years after his very public breakup from Kardashian. According to Page Six, the couple’s relationship took a turn for the worse while they were on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. After being stuck in his home for several weeks, Disick had reportedly relapsed due to past traumas and family issues. Once she saw that his behavior had shifted, Richie reportedly removed herself from the situation. She was also allegedly sick of trying to get along with Kardashian for Disick’s sake.

“Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up,” the insider dished. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”