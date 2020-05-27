Zara Larsson Enjoys The Weather In Red Bra & Pulled Down Dress For Latest Instagram Upload

Zara Larsson took to Instagram took to share a couple of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer is no stranger impressing fans with her posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress stunned in a red bra with thin straps. The attire displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She pulled her black dress down to her waist and accessorized herself with a necklace. Larsson sported her blond hair up and put black sunglasses on top of her head. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to be going for a natural look.

Larsson was captured sitting down on what looked to be a blanket. She placed one hand behind her and rested the side of her face on her shoulder. The 22-year-old looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and appeared to be enjoying the bright weather.

In the next slide, the blond beauty was snapped in a full-length image. Larsson wore her dress fully done up and tied around her waist. She opted for red knee-high boots and held what seemingly was wine in a box.

Larsson was captured in a forest. She looked down to her left and raised her hand to her hair. The “Ruin my Life” hitmaker kept a smile on her face and looked very chic in her ensemble.

In the third and final frame, she took a pic of the empty forest.

For her caption, she referred to the day as “the first day of summer.”

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 660 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“Ahhhhhh you are the love of my life,” one user wrote.

“Your new hairstyle is so beautiful, I’m in love,” another devotee shared.

“Do u know that you’re the most beautiful princess,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, you look so beautiful. I love you babe and enjoy your day. Lots of love,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a number of photos taken from when she was on tour with Ed Sheeran last summer. In one of the images, Larsson wore a tiny blue dress with black detailing. The mini number showed off her legs and was paired with black leather boots. Larsson sported her blond hair in a high bun and accessorized with a necklace.