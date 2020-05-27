‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Expecting Child With Husband Hudson Sheaffer

Actress Sasha Pieterse is pregnant. The Pretty Little Liars star took to her Instagram account Wednesday to share the news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Hudson Sheaffer.

Sasha started her announcement by telling her fans that she was “excited to finally share” the news, perhaps hinting that the couple has known about the pregnancy for some time. According to her caption, Sasha is due to give birth in October.

She thanked her husband for “making” her a mom and went on to outline the ways in which he has been a supportive partner during their time together. Their decision to share the news now was likely tied to the fact that today is also their second wedding anniversary, which Sasha revealed in sharing the post.

The caption accompanied a black-and-white photo of the 24-year-old Sasha and the 30-year-old Hudson. In the snap, Sasha’s growing belly was centered and bare, while her husband placed a gentle kiss on her stomach. Sasha wore what looked like a white silky shirt, open in the front to expose her growing, 5-month belly.

She had her hand and arm placed firmly across her chest, with her hair falling at her shoulders as she looked down at her husband, who was kneeling down. Both Sasha and Hudson’s faces were barely visible due to the black-and-white tone and lack of lighting.

The photo received over half a million likes just one hour after the image was posted. It clearly resonated well with her fans, evident by the amount of comments of congratulatory messages she received in a short amount of time.

“The cat is out of the bag!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ok I’m sobbing!!! SO FREAKING HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. Congrats. You are going to be the best parents ever,” actress Taylor Dooley wrote, including a heart eye emoji between the statements.

“Omg that baby is gonna be beautiful,” another Instagram user wrote, adding in several crying emojis at the end.

“YES YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!!!!!”another fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sasha and Hudson got married in Ireland in May of last year after getting engaged in late 2015. At the time, she credited her then-fiancé with helping her through a dark time in her health.

US Weekly previously reported Sasha and her husband were discussing plans to expand their family and have a baby just a few months after they wed.