Bri Teresi Spills Out Of Barely-There Strapless Bikini Top, Takes A Dip In The Pool

Bri Teresi invited fans to take a dip with her in the pool in a sultry new post on Instagram on Wednesday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a barely-fitting bandeau bikini top as she posed in the water. The bikini left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Bri submerged in the pool water from the waist-down. In the background, a tall house could be seen, as well as a cluster of trees. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were taken in Los Angeles, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Bri’s tan, toned body. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of light in her skimpy swimwear.

Bri’s look included a yellow, floral-print bandeau top that hugged her busty chest closely. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline. In addition, the top was even smaller in the center with a small tie holding it together, so a fair amount of underboob was on show.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching low-waisted bottom. Only a small sliver of the bikini was visible in the clear water, as the view was blocked by the pool’s edge.

Bri did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did appear to be sporting a full face of makeup. Her glam looked to include bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Bri wore her medium-length blond hair down in messy and slightly wet waves.

In the first photo, Bri leaned to one side and arched her back in a way that showed off her figure. She squeezed her arm against her chest, which pushed her cleavage out further. Bri looked at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second image showed Bri standing tall in the water as she looked down.

The post garnered more than 3,600 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans left praise for Bri’s killer physique in the comments section.

“Obsessed with you,” one fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“How gorgeous and beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, she rocked a green three-piece lingerie set that showcased her curvy figure, which her followers loved.