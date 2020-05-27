Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Skintight Moto-Inspired Yoga Set

Social media sensation Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her nearly 11 million Instagram followers after posing in a Moto-inspired ensemble that expertly hugged her envious curves. The mid-week picture has unsurprisingly garnered intense praise from her fans, who have dubbed the 25 year old the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The setting for the post appeared to be an outdoor lounge. In the background were lush green palm trees, potted plants, and a hint of sky through the branches. Meanwhile, Kvitko sat in a woven outdoor seating area which was covered with plush beige and blue cushions.

Kvitko sat angled sideways to the camera in a pose that ably showcased her killer figure to its best advantage.

For the occasion, Kvitko wore a blue-grey colored yoga set that highlighted both her golden tan and sun-tinted hair. The bottoms were high-waisted, cinching around Kvitko’s midriff to show off her hourglass figure. Her curves were further accentuated by both the skintight nature of the fabric and the Moto-inspired accents that hugged her pert posterior.

Kvitko offered fans a small peek of her trim torso before completing the set with a matching sports bra. The bra appeared to have a low scooped neckline both in the front and in the back, exhibiting even more skin from the Russian beauty.

Kvitko kept her makeup look simple and fresh-faced, consisting of strong brows, what appeared to be a hint of brown eyeshadow and mascara, and some clear gloss. Her lightened locks were styled into a classic straight blow-out, with her hair tossed over her shoulders to reach her waist.

Kvitko wore no jewelry, keeping all focus on her ensemble, but did accessorize with a chic bluebell-colored Hermès bag. In her caption, Kvitko explained that blue was her most-beloved color, while asking fans their own favorites.

Fans quickly went wild over the new upload, awarding the picture nearly 15,000 likes and more than 400 comments in under 20 minutes.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably sweet super gorgeous,” raved on fan, adding a heart-eye face, smiling emoji, and blue heart.

“The most pretty woman in the world,” gushed a second, along with several red and pink hearts in addition to four heart-eye face emoji.

“Every color suits you,” complimented a third awestruck fan.

“Spectacular and every day more beautiful!!!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of red hearts.

This is not the first time this week that Kvitko has floored her fans. She had previously gushed about “perfect weather” while relaxing in a sultry swim-set, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.