‘General Hospital’ Star Lynn Herring Shares Her Thoughts On Resuming Filming & Revisiting The Nurses Ball

Fans of General Hospital are currently watching old Nurses Ball episodes as the cast and crew wait for word that they can start filming new episodes again. Unfortunately, it isn’t clear yet when the stay-in-place orders in Los Angeles will be lifted and production for the soap can resume. In the meantime, star Lynn Herring shared her thoughts on all of it in a new interview with TV Insider.

Production was halted in mid-March and ABC aired the last pre-taped, new episode on May 21. It seems that cast members are anxious to get back to work, but there are a lot of complicated logistics that need to be figured out to avoid a coronavirus outbreak on the set.

Lynn, who plays Lucy Coe, has been getting a fair amount of screentime in recent weeks due to her collaboration with Sasha, Maxie, and Valentin on relaunching Deception. Lucy will be prominently featured in this Nurses Ball encore episodes as well, but it sounds as if the General Hospital actress is anxious to start working again.

“I didn’t think I was capable of missing the whole process this much. I’m ready to see everybody again,” Lynn said.

Lynn noted that she lives on a ranch in her day-to-day life, so she is used to a fair amount of isolation. However, she explained, this situation is different and she has really been missing the opportunity to interact with other people.

The actress is thrilled to see ABC bringing back Nurses Ball episodes right now. She notes that it gives viewers a lot of bang for their buck, so to speak, since these episodes typically include a wide variety of characters and plotline developments.

The General Hospital star also noted that this is a great time to air a run of previous Nurses Ball. The event started as a way to bring awareness to the AIDS epidemic, and Lynn thinks there are some similarities between that and the current coronavirus situation. In addition, in large part, the event is about honoring nurses. This sentiment certainly applies to the real-world these days.

As for returning to the General Hospital set, nobody really knows how that can be achieved yet. However, Lynn seems to have some ideas.

“Even if it’s a smaller cast” than what the show typically uses, Lynn thinks that fans would just be happy to have new shows to watch.

“My mother-in-law is 87 and she’s been a fan forever. She said everyone she knows who watches… is willing to put up with anything to get the show back. They don’t care if it’s two heads talking at a table — because they know what we’re going through. They’re very forgiving. Whatever we give them, they will appreciate, love and embrace,” Lynn explains.

When and how will filming for General Hospital begin again? Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out, but it sounds as if the cast members are anxious to work and open to creative approaches in order to make it happen.