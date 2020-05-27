Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In Skintight Athletic Wear & Shares Inspirational Fitness Message

Jessica wore an ensemble from her own clothing line and posed inside her closet.

Jessica Simpson shared a message about the importance of staying active on her Instagram account, and she looked great while doing it. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress, singer, and fashion entrepreneur shared a snapshot of what she looked like after an early-morning sweat session. Her post included a few words encouraging her followers to get their legs moving. However, the photo of her fit figure seemed to serve as enough fitness inspiration for many of her fans.

Jessica wore an athletic set from her own clothing line. Her ensemble featured a tie-dye print in silver and black, and it included a classic sports bra with a scoop neck and wide shoulder straps. Her matching bottoms were a pair of skintight workout shorts. The figure-flattering garment had stylish exposed seams, a high waist, and a wide waistband that appeared to have a slight slimming effect. The legs of the shorts were barely existent because they hit so high up on the thigh. This revealing cut showcased Jessica’s sculpted thigh muscles.

The mother of three posed with her right hip jutted out to the side and her left foot pointed so that the ball of her foot remained on the floor. This highlighted her impressively toned left calf muscle.

Jessica’s photo was a mirror selfie shot inside her closet. She wore her blond waves tied back with a headband, but they weren’t pulled up. Instead, they tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. Her skin was glistening, as if she’d just been sweating up a storm.

Jessica was wearing a pair of sneakers, and she revealed that her photo was snapped not long after she’d put her footwear to use. In the caption of her post, the fitness enthusiast revealed that she had woken up before her three kids — Maxwell, 8, Ace, 6, and Birdie Mae, 1 — to get her daily steps in. According to E! News, Jessica’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, has revealed that the Dukes of Hazzard star maintains her Daisy Duke legs by getting in at least 14,000 steps a day.

However, as Jessica noted in her post, getting her feet moving isn’t just about staying in shape. She seemed to suggest that she enjoys having a little time to herself when she’s walking or working out, and she encouraged her fans to get active for the sake of their own mental well-being.

As of this writing, Jessica’s inspirational post has received over 86,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Damn sis that calf muscle,” one fan wrote.

“Keep smashing it Jessica, a true inspiration,” another admirer remarked.

“Geez your legs are amazing!!!” a third comment read.

