Veronica Bielik Flaunts Smoking Hot Body In Strappy Bikini

Polish model Veronica Bielik knows how to get the attention of her 2.9 million Instagram followers. She regularly shares snapshots that feature her flauntng her curves in stylish, form-fitting outfits. She recently sent temperatures into overdrive with a more racy snap that saw her rocking a strappy bikini that put all her curves on display.

Veronica’s post was a single photo that captured her standing next to a blank wall. Part of a small potted plant was visible on the floor beside her.

The model’s bikini was black and extremely revealing. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her cleavage. It also had a sexy cutout section below her breasts that put her underboob on display. The top also had long straps that crisscrossed around her midsection, drawing attention to her slender waist.

The bottoms of the swimsuit were a low-rise style. They had long strings that tied into loopy bows at the sides of her hips. They also featured a cutout section just below her belly button that gave her fans a peek at her lower abdomen.

Veronica struck a sexy pose by standing with one hip to the side and flaunting her svelte hourglass shape. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless. Her flat tummy and toned thighs were hard to ignore as she smiled at the camera and played with her hair.

The model wore her long locks parted on the left and over her shoulders in big waves. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eye liner. She also wore a nude shade of lipstick.

In the post’s caption, Veronica promoted a giveaway.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over the photo. Fellow Instagram influencer Katelyn Runck was among those who stopped took a moment to compliment Veronica.

“You look so amazing,” Katelyn wrote.

Other followers seemed to agree.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” a second admirer commented.

“one of my favorite pictures of you,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Beautiful absolutely beautiful gorgeous and stunning,” gushed a fourth fan.

Like many models, Veronica is eager to travel the world again. While she cannot be in exotic places, she still shares sexy content with her followers from the comfort of her own home. Earlier in the month, she shared a throwback that saw her showing off her booty in a barely-there red thong bikini while standing outside near a staircase.