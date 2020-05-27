Maya Jama Poses In Crop Top, Ripped Dungarees & White Face Mask While Filming New BBC Show

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. For her most recent upload, the TV and radio personality took fans on a little behind the scenes of a television show she is working on.

Jama stunned in a cream-colored crop top that was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her toned body. Over the top, she paired the ensemble with light blue denim dungarees with rips in the knee area. To complete the outfit, Jama put on white Converse sneakers. The 25-year-old sported her long dark wavy hair down and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which killed thousands of people around the world, Jama protected herself with a white face mask.

The former Loose Women panelist posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outside her dressing room with her name written on the door. On the sign, it stated that the maximum capacity allowed inside is three people. Jama posed by the door and pointed at the sign. She appeared to be smiling through the mask.

In the next slide, she placed one hand on her hip and raised her other arm beside her.

In the third and final frame, Jama uploaded a picture of a script that showcased some of the details of the show she was filming.

According to BBC, Jama has been working on a new show, Saving Our Summer, that is set to be a “one-stop-shop of summery entertainment.”

For her caption, she told fans she had social distancing rehearsals on set today. Jama joked that adding the mask benefited her because she was able to eat all the garlic she wanted.

She geotagged her upload with Riverside Studios, letting followers know where filming took place.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 115 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Ahhhhh I love this girl,” one user wrote.

“How do you make a mask look so good??” another devotee shared.

“I need those dungarees in my life! So cute,” remarked a third fan.

“Ahh don’t you look cute in those dungarees,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved green one-piece paired with lace-up heels. Jama sported her dark wavy hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and numerous rings.