Rihanna And Travis Scott Reportedly Dated Briefly Before He Got With Kylie Jenner, New Podcast Reveals

Celebrity journalist Lawrence Schlossman recently recalled upsetting Travis Scott for outing his relationship with Rihanna.

According to Us Weekly, Scott and Rihanna were briefly involved with one another during the years 2015 and 2016. The short relationship was discussed during an episode of Schlossman and James Harris’ podcast, Throwing Fits. The podcast discussed Schlossman’s time as an editor at Complex, which led to the story of the former couple.

While reflecting on some of his past issues with celebs, he shared the time Scott became upset with him. During an interview Schlossman had with Scott for the publication’s December 2015/January 2016 issue, the “Sicko Mode” rapper gushed about the Fenty Beauty CEO. He referred to her as his “muse” several times and praised her for her creativity on multiple occasions. At some point in the two-hour conversation, Schlossman said Scott asked him not to name Rihanna as the woman he was speaking about.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images

In the podcast, Schlossman admitted that the decision to publish Scott had long-term effects. He also said that it was Rihanna’s camp that was more concerned about the relationship getting out than Scott’s.

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” Schlossman said. “Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that. It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.” [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f*ck.”

While Schlossman was the first to out their alleged romance, Scott and Rihanna hinted that they were together several months prior. The two had been friends since meeting at the Opening Ceremony runway show at New York Fashion Week back in 2013. After appearing together on Rihanna’s track “B*tch Better Have My Money,” they were seen together at multiple outings, which escalated rumors that they were more than friends. Although neither of them ever admitted they were together, Scott and Rihanna reportedly broke off their fling toward the end of 2016.

One year after their alleged split, Scott moved on to Kylie Jenner. The pair made their first public appearance at Coachella back in 2017. After being together for a few months, the couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Jenner and Scott called it quits in November 2019.

As for Rihanna, the multitalented star went on to date Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel. They reportedly decided to end their relationship in January.